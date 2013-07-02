UK Edition US Edition India Edition
CCS among top 100 think tanks

thehindu - 1 hour ago Smiley face

The Centre for Civil Society (CCS) has been ranked among the top 100 think tanks globally as per the Global Go To Think Tank Index Report 2016 released annually by the Lauder Institute of Pennsylvan.

July 2, 2013

Dhoni alleges misuse of name by mobile company

thehindu - 17 hours ago Smiley face

Ace cricketer and former India captain M.S. Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that a mobile firm was still using his name by projecting him as its brand ambassador despite termination of the

July 2, 2013

EC orders FIR against Kejriwal for repeated violations

thehindu - 10 hours ago Smiley face

The Election Commission on Sunday issued directions for registration of a criminal case against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for alleged violation of the Representation of the People Act and

July 2, 2013
PMO wants ministries to fast-track plans and projects

ibnlive - 1 year ago Smiley face

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) on Wednesday cracked down on slow decision making process in ministries. The PMO said that all ministries should approve plans and projects on fast-track basis, sourc

July 2, 2013

AAP government to table Jan Lokpal Bill in June, 2015

ibnlive - 1 year ago Smiley face

The AAP-led government will table the Jan Lokpal Bill, over which Arvind Kejriwal had resigned from chief ministerial post after the proposed legislation could not be passed in Assembly in 2014, in Bu

July 2, 2013

Amit Shah takes stock of political situation in Bihar

ibnlive - 1 year ago Smiley face

Besides, Shah met over 100 BJP leaders and workers at the state guest house where he stayed during his two-day visit to Bihar and sought to instill confidence among them ahead of the Assembly polls, B

July 2, 2013
The failure of elite wisdom

livemint - 2 hours ago Smiley face

In the Western world, the battle lines have been drawn—between transnational, multicultural, polyglot elite and folk who ‘live within borders, on the ground, in flyover regions’

Union budget’s false dilemma

livemint - 1 hour ago Smiley face

In budgets over the years, there has been a decline in the share of capital expenditure to total expenditure

